‘Still Standing Up’: Papa CJ to perform in Kolkata as part of comeback tour in August

Award-winning comedian Papa CJ is making a comeback with his much-awaited India Tour, Still Standing Up, set to begin on July 25 in Bangalore. The Kolkata leg of his tour is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, at GD Birla Sabhaghar.

“Papa CJ is back. Still savage. Still slick...Global award-winner. Oxford-educated. R Rated. And dangerously good at making you laugh at things you probably shouldn’t,” reads the show’s description on ticket-booking platform BookMyShow.

The show will be performed in English and will run for 1 hour 30 minutes. Tickets are now live on BookMyShow, starting at Rs 700.

As one of the pioneers of English stand-up comedy in India, Papa CJ has performed in over 35 countries with appearances at global platforms like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

In November 2014, he won the Asia's Best Stand-up Comedian award by Top 10 Magazine in Kuala Lumpur. Papa CJ's debut book, an autobiography titled Naked, was published in India by Westland in December 2019.

Papa CJ will also perform in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa during his upcoming India tour.