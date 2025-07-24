Anandabazar.com gears up for Bochhorer Best 2025 – here’s how you can watch

Anandabazar.com is once again ready to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals who are making a difference to society.

With its signature event — Bochhorer Best — now in its 5th year, the platform is set to celebrate and honour people from different walks of life whose work has left an indelible mark in the last year.

Started in 2021, the event recognises changemakers across West Bengal, who are making a difference in areas like arts, business, social work and innovation.

The award ceremony has consistently highlighted trailblazers — those who inspire and uplift.

Each year, at least 10 awardees are felicitated for their exceptional talent and work.

Aveek Sarkar invites leading figures from entertainment, politics and business in West Bengal to come together in celebration of excellence.

Alongside recognising trailblazers, the award show also features performances that celebrate Bengal’s heritage, such as Upanishadic hymns set to Rabindranath Tagore’s melodies.

Among the honourees at last year’s Bochhorer Best awards was Joya Chatterjee, author of ‘Shadows At Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century’, recognised for her unique interpretation of the Partition of India. Also honoured was Azharuddin Khan, DSP, West Bengal Police for his exemplary bravery in saving 70 schoolchildren from an armed assailant.

Bochhorer Best event also includes a glamorous red carpet segment, attended by prominent figures from various fields including entertainment and politics.

Excitement is building for the upcoming Bochhorer Best, with stars like Jaya Ahsan and Darshana Banik teasing a possible appearance at the event. This year’s event is supported by EIILM - Kolkata centre for Leadership & Ethics, powered by Merlin Group and co-powered by PC Chandra Jewellers and Netaji Subhash Engineering College. Associate partner for the event is Resham Shilpi with outdoor partner Sampark Advertising and Media Private Limited.

The event, which takes place on July 24, will be available to stream live on Anandabazar.com from 7pm onwards today.