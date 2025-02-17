ADVERTISEMENT

Rain alert, Arbaaz Khan in town and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 17.02.25, 06:52 PM
Spring fog envelops the Hooghly river on Monday morning. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in a few places over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts in the next few days
Soumyajit Dey
Actor Arbaaz Khan was in the city for a promotional event on Monday
Ashim Paul
Construction work for extension of platform 15 at Howrah railway station is complete to help accommodate 24-coach trains
Suvendu Das
The yellow palash flowers bloom at Curzon Park, Esplanade. These flowers appear between February and April
