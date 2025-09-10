PM Modi to review air defence systems used in Operation Sindoor at Kolkata meet

Kolkata is set to host the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) from September 15 to 17, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review advanced air defence systems and radars, including those used to counter Pakistani aerial attacks during Operation Sindoor.

The event at Fort William, headquarters of the Eastern Army Command, will feature indigenous systems such as the Akash air defence missile and Rohini radar, alongside assets from all three defence forces.

Defence officials confirmed that the display will highlight India’s growing capability in air defence technology, including systems that neutralised Pakistani missiles, aircraft and drones in May.

India is also advancing development in long-range surface-to-air missile systems under Project Kusha, complemented by tactical solutions like the QRSAM and Akash NG.

Themed “Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future,” CCC 2025 will emphasise reforms, transformation, change and operational preparedness.

Discussions will focus on institutional reforms, deeper integration, technological modernisation and maintaining high multi-domain operational readiness.

The conference, the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, will include interactive sessions with officers and personnel from various ranks to ensure field-level insights inform strategic-level decision-making.

It will be inaugurated by Modi on September 15 and aims to strengthen the Armed Forces’ agility and decisiveness in an increasingly complex geo-strategic environment.