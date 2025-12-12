Shopkeepers’ sales hit or miss at Maidan Market ahead of Messi’s Kolkata visit

The buzz around Lionel Messi’s scheduled arrival in Kolkata on December 13 was expected to send Maidan Market into a frenzy. Known as the city’s jersey capital, the narrow lanes lined with sports shops were braced for a rush. But this week, reality has been mixed — a blend of soaring early demand and a surprising slump as the date nears.

“Last week, I sold almost 500 Messi kits with the name and number printed,” said Arshad of Arshad Sports, surrounded by blue-and-white stripes of Argentina jerseys and the pink hues of Inter Miami. “It was crazy. Everyone wanted Messi 10 on the back. Now it’s slower.”

Across the market, similar stories unfold. Arham Garments, which had moved 150 Argentina kits in a week, said they added another 100 pieces this week. “We thought we’d run out, but demand has cooled a bit,” said the owner, still hopeful for a weekend surge. Another shop nearby reported selling about 150 jerseys, but admitted that “barely any sales” have happened since midweek.

The early hype, driven by social media buzz around Messi’s expected appearance, had vendors ordering stock in bulk. Some even got creative. “We wrote over 600 names on local kits — Messi, Alvarez, even Mbappe,” one shopkeeper said, laughing. But not everyone managed to ride the wave.

“We expected to sell a thousand kits, but managed barely ten,” said Rizwan of Rizwan Sports, shaking his head. “It’s not like last time during the World Cup.” Jishan Sports echoed the sentiment: “Barely any sales. We’re still stocked up.”

Pappu Sports, however, had a very different story. “We sold over 200 Messi kits in just two days,” claimed the owner proudly. “If I had more stock, I could’ve doubled that.” Down the road, Chotu Sports shared a similar tale of lost opportunity: “We sold 100 pieces but could’ve sold 500 or more if supplies had come in. The stadium crowd is always hungry for Messi shirts.”

For now, the Maidan’s jersey traders remain hopeful. As Messi’s flight touches down in Kolkata, they’re counting on one last burst of fan fever to turn their stacks of unsold shirts into a sellout story.