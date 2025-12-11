Bidhannagar police spell out plan for Lionel Messi visit; where to park, what to carry

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, Anish Sarkar on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for spectators ahead of Lionel Messi’s appearance at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 13 December.

In a video message posted on Facebook, he outlined entry procedures, items allowed inside the venue, and arrangements made to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

"The programme will start at 10 am and is scheduled to finish at 1:05 pm. All five gates of the stadium will be open to the public from 7 am," he said.

"Every spectator’s ticket will be checked and scanned using machines at the entrance gates and at the ramps leading to the respective blocks," he added.

Water facilities will be available throughout the stadium and visitors have been advised not to carry water. People have been requested to bring only mobile phones and to avoid carrying valuable items.

"Tifos, megaphones, drums, smoke candles, matchsticks and any inflammable objects will not be allowed," said the DCP.

"Visitors have been urged to arrive well before the start of the event since security checks and ticket scanning may take time," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bidhannagar, Nima Bhutia provided a detailed traffic and parking plan for the day. Two main intersections will serve as approach points, Kadapara and Beleghata.

"People with tickets for gates 1 and 2 should arrive from the Kadapara side. On reaching the island in front of gate 1, they must take a left towards 13 number tank island and Anandita Island, which will serve as the drop off zone," the officer said.

"Two wheeler parking for gates 1 and 2 will be arranged from 13 number tank to Vidya Bhavan in a single row. Four wheeler parking will be available from Labony Island to Anandita Island, at IB Ground, at GB bus stand and at a paid parking zone at Mani Square," he added.

"Visitors with tickets for gates 3, 3A and 4 should approach from the Beleghata side and take a right turn from the AMRI cut out.

Two wheeler parking will be near Manipal Hospital where paid motorcycle parking will be available. Additional two wheeler parking facilities will be provided at the Service Lane near Broadway," he said.

"Four wheeler parking has been arranged at Canal side road, Tripura Bhavan island and from Jal Vayu Vihar to New Bridge.

Gate 5 and VIP entry gates are located along EM Bypass. Spectators heading to gate 5 will have their drop off point at the EM Bypass service lane.

Parking for these visitors will be available at Canal side road through Beleghata," said DC Traffic Bidhannagar.

Parking arrangements for buses and trucks will be at the Jal Vayu Vihar section on Canal side road. Bus parking will be arranged in a single row at Central Park.

"Additional paid parking options within a 2 km radius include West Side Pavilion, East Side Pavilion and City Centre 1, from where autos will be available to reach the stadium.

The Salt Lake Stadium metro station is the closest to the venue at a distance of 550 metres. Visitors coming from New Town or Karunamoyee may use City Centre metro station and Karunamoyee metro station.

For traffic diversions, vehicles travelling from Salt Lake towards Chingrighata will have to take New Bridge from GD Island.

Signboards will be placed across various points to guide commuters," he added.

The officers requested all visitors to arrive early to avoid congestion.