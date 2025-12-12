When modern management meets Vedic wisdom: EIILM Kolkata hosts Apavrinu Vayam 5 at Taj Taal Kutir

The Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) in Kolkata hosted the fifth edition of its annual academio-cultural fest Apavrinu Vayam (Let's fly high together) at Taj Taal Kutir, Eco Park, on Thursday.

Spanning a series of innovative presentations, thrilling performances, contests and celebrity tête-à-têtes, the day-long event brought together nearly 2,400 students, faculty members, corporate leaders and cultural personalities.

This year’s theme, Anantakashavat, a Sanskrit word which translates to ‘rise infinite’ in English, set the tone for the day focussed on inspiration, communication, corporate culture and collective growth — all bound together by a thread of ancient Vedic wisdom envisioned by Prof. Dr. R. P. Banerjee, chairman and director of EIILM-Kolkata.

Prof. Dr. R. P. Banerjee, chairman and director of EIILM-Kolkata

With a student-centric approach, the institution aims to nurture students who rise not only as individuals in their respective fields but also as contributors to society. Hence, the tagline “Let’s Fly High Together”.

The fest began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address by senior EIILM faculty members and a series of student presentations showcasing research and creativity inspired by this year’s theme.

The sprawling venue at Eco Park also witnessed students participating in dance, play and musical performances, corporate-themed ramp walks, doodling competitions and workshops.

EIILM students perform a ramp walk to demonstrate the flip side of consumerism

Several corporate representatives — including Dipjyoti Deb, head of Impact Innovation and Impact Investing at Airbus, Germany, Deb Chatterjee, lead - PSU - BFSI at Google and Bikram Kumar Das, Regional Head, NSDC — were present to discuss the current state of corporate and how students can make an impact.

Bikram Kumar Das, regional head, NSDC

During a conversation with My Kolkata, Banerjee emphasised the institution’s long-standing philosophy of catering to the well-being of students and student-centric education. Quoting a Sanskrit phrase, the academician and thought leader said, “The happiness of the students is a primacy.” He explained that as the corporate and industry landscape evolves, especially with the advancement of AI, management education must also strive to keep up with the changes.

Banerjee highlighted EIILM’s unique academic approach that balances modern business education with insights from India’s ancient texts like the Vedas.

Students enthralled the audience with a classical dance performance

“We have included all the recent changes in the curriculum to keep pace with the AI-driven world now. But that’s not enough. We need to combine other aspects as well. For that, the inspiration should be there. If we can draw inspiration from the core of our ancient culture and combine it with the spirit of the corporations now, we get a different mileage,” he noted.

EIILM, Banerjee shared, has developed several strategies for new dimensions of economics, finance and marketing strategy derived from Vedic literature — an aspect which has not yet been explored outside India. Over the years, Banerjee has also authored various books with an in-depth exploration of Vedic wisdom.

At the heart of the event was the concept of “organisational character”, a theme that found a recurring spot in Banerjee’s conversation. “Culture of character makes the character of an organisation,” he said, adding that Apavrinu Vayam serves as a platform that brings together ancient values and contemporary thinking to inspire new models of leadership.

This year, the morning session saw the convergence of 20 representatives from leading organisations such as IBM, Google, VIKLAI, NSDC and Airbus Germany. “The corporate leaders were really impressed by how our students combined thoughts of the Vedic period with the latest technologies and business trends,” Banerjee beamed with joy.

A predominant point of the festival was the idea of limitless growth. “Grow like the infinite sky,” Banerjee said. “Your growth is limitless, but don’t be hungry for your own selfish gain alone. Engage one hand for yourself and the other for the world.”

The event brought together nearly 2,400 students, corporate leaders and faculty members

With 2025 coming to an end, the world has already entered the era of AI. When asked whether artificial intelligence is a boon or a bane for management professionals, Banerjee said that it is an “instrument in the hand of human society.” However, he insisted that it is one that should empower, not overpower.

“AI is creating more opportunities worldwide,” he said, adding that young individuals without the advantages of any capital or family legacy can now build careers through AI-driven methods. “For that reason, AI is a boon.”

However, he also acknowledged that AI is taking over jobs. “AI is displacing many people from their current place of work. But if you look at the entire globe, if you look at the global society, you will find AI is creating more than making people jobless. It's creating more opportunities,” Banerjee said, mentioning that further advancement in AI will enable professionals to grow in their respective fields instead of stunting progression.

Somali Chakraborty, HoD of Dept of Media Management at EIILM Kolkata, perfectly summed up the spirit of the event. “Apavrinu Vayam has become one of our most awaited festivals, encouraging students to explore literature, social narratives, contemporary issues and the transformative power of team work,” she said.

Abir Chatterjee and Idhika Paul at the event

Later in the day, it was a Tollywood affair with celebrities like Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha and Idhika Paul, who engaged in a tête-à-tête at the event. A business magazine, prepared by first-year MBA students under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Surajit Ghosh Dastidar, was also launched in the presence of Banerjee, Abir and Ishaa.

Celebrity singer Madhubanti Bagchi regaled the audience with a musical rendition and DJ Nilashree brought the house down with a grooving session. Day-long activities like nail art, tattoo corners and themed kiosks rounded off the event.