Pan-India report ranks West Bengal at 13 among 28 states in development action taken

The performance of the India and West Bengal governments in undertaking sustainable development actions was below par in 2024 despite improving barely upon the earlier year’s performances, a report published in Nimli, Rajasthan, on Wednesday has shown.

West Bengal has been ranked 13th out of 36 states and Union Territories in terms of its actions on achieving sustainable development, marginally improving over its last year’s performance but still lags in several key parameters. India has been ranked 109th among 167 countries based on its performance in 2024 towards achieving the UN-mandated sustainable development goals (SDGs). It has climbed three positions over last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Battling indoor air pollution top priority for new state environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharya

The State of India’s Environment 2025 report, published by the think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), is based on the United Nations-backed Sustainable Development Report 2024 and Niti Ayog report 2024. The report has been released jointly by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission; Amitabh Kant, former chief executive officer of Niti Ayog and G 20 lead of India, alongside environmentalist CSE director-general Sunita Narain.

All the countries of the world are mandated to meet targets — 100 per cent in all categories — in 2030 on 16 designated sustainable development goals, those define the quality of life of common people.

In 2023-24, West Bengal scored 72.1 per cent and got the 13th rank out of 36 states and Union Territories being assessed. A year before, its score was 70 per cent. “In 34 of the 106 assessed indicators — or 32 per cent — the state has not reached even half of the target”, reads the report, flagging concern for the city.

“India lags behind the global average in nine out of 16 SDGs. India’s progress is deeply intertwined with the performance of its 36 states and Union Territories (UTs). To uncover the full picture, we have conducted an in-depth state-level analysis that shows that West Bengal occupies a mid-position in the ladder,” a CSE expert told this correspondent on the sidelines of the meeting.

Hits and misses

According to the report, West Bengal has done well in affordable and clean energy, managing marine resources and ecosystem and biodiversity matters as well as in providing peace, justice and strong institutions.

It, however, fared poorly in eradicating poverty, minimising hunger, ensuring gender equality as well as in undertaking climate action.

Deeper analysis shows that the state has not done well in parameters like children under 5 years who are underweight; pregnant women aged 15-49 years who are anaemic; rice and wheat produced per unit area, said an expert.

“We need to look at the report closely. I understand we have been given poor marks in parameter like health insurance coverage despite Sasthya Sathi universal health scheme, a project introduced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, that has become a model in the country since being introduced in 2016,” a senior state minister told this correspondent on Wednesday evening.

Uttarakhand best, Bihar poorest

While Uttarakhand is the table topper with an overall score of 79.2 per cent; Tamil Nadu and Kerala follow closely with 77.4 and 77 per cent scores, respectively.

Bihar, despite all the development claims under Nitish Kumar, is at the bottom of the list with 56.9 per cent, while Jharkhand is a step ahead. Among the major states, Gujarat has been ranked 16th, Maharashtra 17th and Uttar Pradesh 21st.