Bollywood dos, buffets and river cruise: Where to ring in 2026 in Kolkata

From rooftop parties to curated dining experiences and river cruises, Kolkata is gearing up to welcome 2026 with unforgettable celebrations across the city. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a romantic dinner or a memorable night of music and dancing, here’s a list of New Year’s Eve events to help you pick your brand of counting down to a fresh beginning.

Bolly Eve 2026: Lights, camera, action at Novotel Kolkata

Enjoy a Bollywood-themed New Year’s Eve with high-energy DJ sets, a live band, a dynamic digital countdown and a wholesome dining experience featuring pass-around snacks, and unlimited food and beverages. Elegant décor, a dedicated photobooth, festive table props, and an engaging kids’ activity zone with games will make it a perfect family-friendly celebration.

Time: 8.00pm – 12.30am

Venue: The Eiffel Ballroom, Novotel Kolkata

Price: Rs 600 onwards on BookMyShow

Rooftop party on New Year’s Eve at Cal–On

Kolkatans can ring in 2026 with a live in-house DJ and immersive décor, all while enjoying Cal-On’s full food and bar menu through the night. From sushi and sharing plates to craft cocktails, the evening captures the spirit of Kolkata’s social energy with a modern, city-brewery twist making it ideal for friends, couples and groups welcoming the New Year in style.

Time: 5.00pm – 2.00am

Venue: Cal–On, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

New Year Celebrations at The LaLiT Great Eastern

Welcome the New Year with curated dining experiences across Alfresco, Terrace and The Great Ballroom. You can expect buffet dinners, live music, an energetic countdown and open-air celebrations. Extending the festivities, the 31 December night will be followed by a relaxed New Year Brunch, where live music and sparkling wine will ring in another year in style.

Time: 8.00pm onwards

Venue: The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

Price: Rs 1,999 onwards on District by Zomato

Walk-In to the Future: New Year’s Eve at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

A curated celebration designed for couples featuring a gala dinner, refreshing beverages, live performances by Bandeh and a high-energy DJ countdown. Anchored by the theme ‘Walk-In to the Future’, the night will also offer an exclusive after-party to welcome 2026 with gusto.

Time: 9.00pm – 1.00am

Venue: Durbaar Banquet, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Price: Rs 2,222 onwards on BookMyShow

New Year’s Party at Park Street SOCIAL

The New Year’s Eve celebration cannot get better than a night out at Park Street Social and this year, expect a rule-defying, high energy party for those who like to eat, drink and dance at their own pace.

Time: 7.30pm – 3.00am

Venue: Park Street Social

Entry: Starts from Rs 1,500 on District by Zomato

NYE at Malt ft. Tayla Moss

Brace yourselves for a night of peppy beats, exhilarating energy and a crowd that doesn’t let go of the thrills till the final countdown. DJ Tayla Moss is set to bring her signature sound to Kolkata at Malt for a full-fledged New Year celebration.

Time: 7.00pm – 2.00am

Venue: Malt, New Town, Kolkata

Price: Rs 299 onwards

Rock and Roll 2.0 at Someplace Else

If you are a rock enthusiast tired of the peppy songs at clubs, Someplace Else has just the night planned for you. From electrifying riffs to thunderous drums, this will be a celebration of live rock music and the upcoming year in full-throttle mode.

Time: Evening onwards

Venue: Someplace Else, Kolkata

Price: Rs 1,999 onwards on BookMyShow

NYE Celebration on the Ganges by Jupiter Travels

New Year celebrations cannot get better than this. Hop on a river cruise on the Ganges with music, a thrilling countdown and scenic views. Enjoy an unlimited buffet dinner, scrumptious snacks, soft drinks and mocktails as you step into a new year with a full heart.

Time: 9.00pm – 12.00am

Venue: Millennium Park Jetty, Kolkata

Tickets to be available on District by Zomato