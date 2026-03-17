Rain and thunderstorms likely across Kolkata and south Bengal this week

Kolkata is set for an unsettled week of weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorms forecast across the city and south Bengal, a day after a thundersquall with wind speeds of 72 kmph swept through.

The Met office has predicted a partly cloudy sky over the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain in some areas. Temperatures are expected to hover around 31˚C and 23˚C.

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On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9˚C and a minimum of 18.4˚C, which is significantly below normal. Humidity levels remained high, ranging between 47 per cent and 98 per cent, while 17.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours till morning.

The broader forecast points to a steady spell of rain activity across south Bengal through the week. Light rain or thundershowers are likely in Kolkata and neighbouring districts over the next couple of days, before intensifying from March 20.

On the weekend, several districts, including Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore and parts of Burdwan are likely to receive light to moderate rain at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds that may reach 40 to 60 kmph in isolated areas.

IMD has cautioned that such conditions could lead to localised disruptions, including tree damage, power outages and traffic issues due to reduced visibility and waterlogging.

North Bengal is also expected to remain under the influence of similar weather patterns. Districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may receive light to moderate rain through the week, with heavier spells and thunderstorms likely around March 20 and 21, along with the possibility of hail in isolated pockets.