After stormy start, clearer skies ahead for Kolkata and Hooghly this week

Kolkata is set for an unsettled spell of weather through the early part of the week beginning Thursday, March 19, with intermittent rain and thunderstorms likely to dominate the city skyline before clearer conditions return.

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate rain and thundershowers will persist across Kolkata from Thursday through Saturday, with rain intensifying on Friday and Saturday. Similar conditions are expected in Hooghly, where rainfall is likely to be more widespread, particularly till March 22.

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The week opens with a minimum temperature around 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum near 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are expected to see similar readings, though cloud cover and rain may keep daytime temperatures slightly in check.

By Sunday, March 22, rainfall activity is likely to reduce significantly, with only isolated showers.

Hooghly remains under closer watch as thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50 to 70 kmph and lightning are expected between Thursday and Saturday. There is also a chance of hail during intense spells, which may disrupt normal life in pockets of the district.

From Monday, March 23, dry weather is likely to set in across Kolkata and Hooghly, continuing through Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26. Minimum temperatures may dip slightly to around 23 degrees Celsius during this phase, while maximum temperatures could fall to near 30 degrees before rising again gradually by the end of the week.

Residents are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, especially in open areas, as sudden squalls and lightning may pose risks before the weather stabilises.