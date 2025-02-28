ADVERTISEMENT

National Science Day, Girish Chandra Ghosh birth anniversary and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 28.02.25, 06:31 PM
Students engage in a daytime astronomy lesson on National Science Day at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum. Floral tributes were paid to CV Raman’s bust too
Soumyajit Dey
The statue of Girish Chandra Ghosh was garlanded at his Baghbazar house on his 182nd birth anniversary on Friday
Arnab Dutta
An artisan works on models of elephant, deer and other props at Kumartuli on Friday
Arnab Dutta
Red and yellow flowers colour a road near Esplanade
Soumyajit Dey
A deer is a regular guest in south Surendraganj village of Patharpratima G-plot in the Sunderbans. It roams freely among the cattle and villagers. The villagers feed and protect it
Pintu Mondal

