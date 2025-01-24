Calcutta University bags Naac Grade A tag, R-Day decorations in Kolkata malls and other news in pictures

Acropolis Mall in Kasba’s Rajdanga is celebrating the nation’s Republic Day this year through a stunning Tricolour floral decoration, inspired by the Indian Flag. Vibrant saffron marigolds symbolise courage, pure white flowers that reflect peace, while lush green leaves represent prosperity. The arrangement balances tradition with creativity, blending texture and hues of nature to bring the patriotic spirit to life which remains grounded to our motherland, our soil. This offbeat homage through flowers transforms the space into a celebration of unity, resilience, and India’s rich heritage, reminding us of the ideals that bind us as a nationMy Kolkata
On January 24, 1857, the University of Calcutta was established in Kolkata. It is a Grade A accredited university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and is also known as CU. The 168-year-old university is a member of the United Nations Academic Impact, and has 14 campuses in Kolkata and the suburbs of the city. Among the many historic facts about the university, 'The Calcutta Review', a journal published by the University of Calcutta, was founded by Sir John Kaye - a British military historian and civil servant who served in India in 1844. The university acquired the journal in 1921 and has been releasing it bi-annuallySuvendu Das
Skechers organised an exclusive meet-and-greet event with Mohun Bagan Super Giant team captain Subhasish Bose, along with teammates Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deepak Tangri, and Liston Colaco, at South City Mall on FridaySoumyajit Dey
The armed forces and police went through the final dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Red Road on Friday morningSoumyajit Dey
Seniors practise yoga on a foggy Maidan on Friday morningArnab Dutta
The Police Memorial at Red Road gets a good scrub and polish ahead of Republic Day and (right) a Kolkata Police bomb squad checks areas adjoining the venue of the Republic Day paradeSuvendu Das
It was time for a music-and-dance rehearsal at the final dress rehearsal on Red Road for the Sunday R-Day paradeSuvendu Das