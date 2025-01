4 8

In an era of e-books and paperless reading habits, the Guild has taken an initiative to encourage readers to keep the book buying habit alive with an initiative named ‘Buy books and win a Book Library’. A daily lottery will give 15 winners a Book Fair gift coupon word Rs. 1,000. To make navigation easier on the Book Fair ground, the Guild has also launched an Android app designed by Sister Nivedita University. The app and the ground map can be accessed by scanning a QR code displayed at various designated points around the Book Fair ground. In another first, two ducks named Haso and Hasi mascots have been introduced as mascots to welcome bibliophiles at the venue. The Book Fair will be open every day till February 9, from noon to 8pm