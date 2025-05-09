In pictures Kolkata’s Desun Hospital conducts drill to test emergency preparedness

Kolkata’s Desun Hospital conducts drill to test emergency preparedness
The drill was carried out at the hospital’s helipad and emergency department, offering hands-on training for staff
Our Bureau
Published 09.05.25, 05:56 PM
Desun Hospital, India’s only hospital with an operational rooftop helipad, conducted a comprehensive drill to evaluate its emergency preparedness and ability to manage critical patient scenario
The drill simulated the arrival of patients via both air ambulance and road ambulance, focussing on swift transfer to the emergency room for immediate treatment
Amit Datta
The exercise involved two teams assessing the hospital’s readiness in handling complex medical emergencies. The simulated cases included patients suffering from severe injuries due to building collapse, extensive burns and toxic chemical inhalation
The drill provided an opportunity to practice real-time coordination, reinforce best practices, and strengthen the overall emergency response framework
The drills were conducted under the guidance and leadership of Sujoy Ranjan Deb, medical director, Manjeet Kaur, HoD, emergency medical services, and Mridul Das, HoD, security and fire safety. ‘This mock drill reflects our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care in emergency situations,’ said Sajal Dutta, chairman and managing director of Desun Hospitals Group