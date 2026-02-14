Kolkata weather update: Clear skies, no rain; 10-degree gap between day and night temperatures

Kolkata will continue to experience mainly clear skies with mist in the early morning over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast.

The maximum temperature is hovering between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is ranging between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Over the past week, the city witnessed a sharp contrast between day and night temperatures, with a difference of nearly 10 degrees Celsius on several days. While afternoons have been pleasantly warm, evenings and early mornings have felt distinctly cooler, especially under clear skies.

On February 14, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. Relative humidity remained high in the mornings, touching 84 per cent, and dipping to around 37 per cent in the afternoon.

There has been no rainfall in Kolkata during the period under review. The Met office recorded 0.0 mm of rainfall over the last several reporting cycles, and the dry spell is set to continue.

The seven-day forecast indicates that dry weather is most likely to prevail in Kolkata and across south Bengal districts including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

No weather warnings have been issued for the coming week, and no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next seven days.