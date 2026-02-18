Warmer days ahead for Kolkata and Howrah, minimum night temperature to rise

Kolkata is set to experience warmer days in the week ahead, with minimum temperature rising to 21 degrees Celsius by February 25, as per India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature will gradually rise from 18 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius over the next seven days, the weather office said in a report Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum temperature may climb from 31 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius during the given period. A difference of over 10 degrees is likely between the daily minimum and maximum temperatures.

On February 18, the minimum temperature recorded in Kolkata was 17.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded was 30.4 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity remained high in the morning, touching 84 per cent, and dipping to around 26 per cent in the evening.

No rainfall is predicted in Kolkata in the next seven days. The Met office recorded no rainfall over the last several reporting cycles, and the dry spell is set to continue.

The seven-day forecast indicates that dry weather is most likely to prevail across Kolkata and other south Bengal districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

No weather warnings have been issued for the coming week.