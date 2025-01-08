Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, January 8

Weather forecast for Wednesday (8.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog in the morning
Sunset: 5.09pm
Sunrise: 6.18am
Yesterday’s weather update (7.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 24.1°C (+0.8)
Minimum: 16.2ºC (+2.3)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 90%
Minimum: 59%
Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Wednesday (8.1.2025)
- 1pm: Procession along Nirmal Chandra Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina crossing, Esplanade and Rani Rashmoni AVenue