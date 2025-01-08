Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, January 8

Weather forecast for Wednesday (8.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog in the morning

Sunset: 5.09pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (7.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 24.1°C (+0.8)

Minimum: 16.2ºC (+2.3)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 90%

Minimum: 59%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Wednesday (8.1.2025)