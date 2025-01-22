Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, January 22

Weather forecast for Wednesday (22.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 26°C and 16°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.19pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (21.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.7°C (+0.9)

Minimum: 14.8°C(+0.7)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 87%

Minimum: 47%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Wednesday (22.1.2025)

Traffic alert around Eden Gardens

Goods vehicles on roads around the Eden Gardens, where India will face England in a T20 match from 7pm on Wednesday, will be restricted from 4pm till the dispersal of crowds, police said. Auckland Road and Goshtho Pal Sarani will be closed to all traffic from 4pm on Wednesday to 1am on Thursday.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on Goshta Pal Sarani, Auckland Road, Government Place East, Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Old Court House Street, Dufferin Road, Red Road and Mayo Road from 4pm to 1am. Buses and minibuses from the south headed for BBD Bag will be diverted via RR Avenue towards Government Place East, Old Court House Street and BBD Bag.