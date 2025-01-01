Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, January 1

Weather forecast for Wednesday (1.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 24°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.03pm

Sunrise: 6.16am

Yesterday’s weather update (31.12.2024)

Temperature

Maximum: 22.6°C (-2.8)

Minimum: 17.3°C (+3.5)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 92%

Minimum: 63%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Wednesday (1.1.2025) till 11.10am.

10 ‘surcharge’ for ride on last Metro

Any ride on the last Metro between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Dum Dum in the north-south corridor (Blue Line) will cost an extra 10 from New Year’s Day.

From January 1, a passenger must pay a fixed “surcharge” of 10 on any ticket -- in addition to the fare -- on the Metro trains that leave the two stations at 10.40pm from Monday to Friday. For smart card users, 10 will be deducted from the balance on the card.

The 10.40pm trains do not run on Saturdays and Sundays.

Metro officials linked the surcharge to “low footfall” on the last trains.

The Metro fare for one ride in the Blue Line ranges between Rs 5 and Rs 25.