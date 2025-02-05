Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, February 5

Weather forecast for Wednesday (5.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 28°C and 17°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.28pm

Sunrise: 6.14am

Yesterday’s weather update (4.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 28.2°C (+1.2)

Minimum: 17.4°C(+1.8)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 90%

Minimum: 45%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Wednesday (5.2.2025)

12.30pm: Procession along Rashbehari Avenue

Procession along Rashbehari Avenue 1pm: Procession along Nirmal Chandra Street, Bowbazar crossing, BB Ganguly Street

Procession along Nirmal Chandra Street, Bowbazar crossing, BB Ganguly Street 2/2.30pm: Procession along Moulali and SN Banerjee Road

Halt in East-West Metro services

Commercial services of East-West Metro (Green Line) will be suspended in two four-day phases later this month to expedite the trial of the signalling system, the carrier said on Tuesday.

The 16.6km corridor is now functional between Salt Lake Sector V and Sealdah (Green Line 1) and between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade (Green Line 2). Both stretches will remain shut from February 13 to 16 and again from February 20 to 23.

100 years of electric traction

An electric multiple unit (EMU) rake in the Howrah division was decked out on Tuesday to mark 100 years of electric traction over the Indian Railways. On February 3, 1925, the first EMU rake (with 1.5kV DC traction) ran from erstwhile Victoria Terminus (now CSMT-Mumbai) to Coorla Harbour (now Kurla).