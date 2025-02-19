Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, February 19

Weather forecast for Wednesday (19.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.36pm

Sunrise: 6.06am

Yesterday’s weather update (18.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 30.8°C (+0.8)

Minimum: 23.6°C(+4.9)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 92%

Minimum: 51%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Wednesday (19.2.2025)

2pm: Religious rally along Sealdah flyover, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Rammohan Sarani, Vivekananda Road, Bidhan Sarani, Shyambazar 5-point crossing, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Rajballav Para, Girish Avenue, Bagbazar, Khirodprasad Bidyabinod Sarani, Chitpore Road, Paramhansa Ramakrishna Sarani

Religious rally along Sealdah flyover, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Rammohan Sarani, Vivekananda Road, Bidhan Sarani, Shyambazar 5-point crossing, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Rajballav Para, Girish Avenue, Bagbazar, Khirodprasad Bidyabinod Sarani, Chitpore Road, Paramhansa Ramakrishna Sarani 2pm: Procession along Nirmal Chandra Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina crossing, Rani Rashmoni R

East-West Metro

Commercial services on the East-West Metro (Green Line) will be suspended again from February 20 to February 23 for the trial of the communication-based train control system. Services will be off on both phases, between Sector V and Sealdah and between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, on the four days, the carrier said. This is the second such four-day suspension of the Green Line this month.

Cycling expedition

A relay cycling expedition of the Airports Authority of India was flagged off at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday. Covering 1,260km journey, the expedition will take place in four legs, covering Kolkata, Durgapur, Ranchi, Deoghar and Bagdogra. It ends on March 9. “With 15 cyclists from different stations across India participating in each leg, the expedition aims to promote fitness… while spreading awareness about environmental sustainability,” said an AAI official. It was flagged off by Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director, eastern region, in the presence of Pravat Ranjan Beuria, director, Kolkata airport.