Bandstorm 2025: Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of rock

Kolkata is gearing up for a night you won’t forget. On August 31, the city’s pulse will sync with the electrifying beats of rock, as Bandstorm, presented by Festivity Factor and supported by media partner My Kolkata, brings together the best of Bangla bands at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

The city is buzzing with excitement as six legendary bands, Anjan Dutta & The Electric Band, Hooligaanism, Prithibi, Cactuss, Fakira, and Fossils, prepare to rock the stage.

It’s going to be a night where the music grabs you by the heart, with powerful guitar riffs, pounding drums, and songs that linger in your mind.

Together, these bands will light up the city, bringing fans together to celebrate the energy and spirit of rock music like never before.

Watch the video to know more:

Mark your calendars and be ready for the moment when the city comes alive with music and emotion.

Tickets are selling fast! Grab yours now at https://www.district.in/events/band-storm-buy-tickets to experience a night like no other.