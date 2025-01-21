Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, January 21

Weather forecast for Tuesday (21.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 25°C and 14°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky. Mist in the morning

Sunset: 5.18pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (20.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 24.2°C (-1.7)

Minimum: 14°C(-0.5)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 88%

Minimum: 42%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Tuesday (21.1.2025)

12 noon: Procession along Hedua Park to Rani Rashmoni Avenue via Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Nirmal Chandra Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road

Procession along Hedua Park to Rani Rashmoni Avenue via Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Nirmal Chandra Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road 12 noon: Meeting at Shahid Minar

Meeting at Shahid Minar 2pm: Procession from Lalmohan Bhattacharjee Road towards Moulali crossing via CIT Road

Procession from Lalmohan Bhattacharjee Road towards Moulali crossing via CIT Road 2pm: Meeting in front of Lenin statue on Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Esplanade

Bally bridge flank to remain shut for 100 hours

The Dakshineswar-Ballyghat flank of Vivekananda Setu, or Bally bridge, will remain closed for 100 hours (around four days) from midnight on January 23 until 4am on January 27 for the dismantling of some girders, the state government said in a notification on Monday.

The Ballyghat-Bally Halt Road under the bridge will remain closed for the same period for the repairs. The notification said the Dakshineswar-airport flank of the Belgharia Expressway will be shut to vehicular traffic for 12 hours, from 8pm on January 23 till 8am on January 24.

Founders Day at Presidency

The Presidency Alumni Association felicitated sociologist Prasanta Ray and the former in-charge of the students section at the erstwhile Presidency College, Dilip Roy, on the occasion of the 208th Founders Day on Monday. The programme was attended by former Bengal advocate general Anindya Mitra, who said in his address that he would do everything so that Presidency could get the highest grade in NAAC rankings.

UGC regulations

The state higher education department has constituted an expert committee to review the University Grants Commission’s draft regulations on minimum qualifications for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges. The eight-member committee has been asked to file the report by January 31.