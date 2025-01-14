Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, January 14

Weather forecast for Tuesday (14.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.13pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (13.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 25.3°C (+0.5)

Minimum: 14.2°C(+0.4)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 89%

Minimum: 53%

Till 11.15am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Tuesday (14.1.2025)

Train service

A 100-hour ‘mega power block’ on the Dum Dum-Dankuni section of the Sealdah division will likely disrupt the suburban and long-distance trains from January 23 to 26. “Twenty-two pairs of EMU locals between Sealdah and Dankuni will remain cancelled from January 23 to 26. As such, there will be no local train movement between Sealdah and Dankuni on those days,” said a railway official.

The Kolkata-Patna Garib Rath Express, Tebhaga Express, Sealdah-Siuri Express, Dibrugarh-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Jangipur Road Express, Sealdah-Asansol Intercity Express, Kolkata-Balurghat Express and the Kolkata-Haldibari Intercity Express have been cancelled. The Uttarbanga Express and Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express will originate from/terminate at Howrah instead of Sealdah on the four days. The block is needed to repair an overbridge between Bally Ghat and Bally Halt.