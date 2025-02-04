Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, February 4

Weather forecast for Tuesday (4.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 27°C and 18°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky. Mist in the morning

Sunset: 5.27pm

Sunrise: 6.14am

Yesterday’s weather update (3.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 27.2°C (+0.2)

Minimum: 22.2°C(+6.6)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 95%

Minimum: 47%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Tuesday (4.2.2025) until 11.25pm

Metro ride app

More than 10 lakh people have downloaded the Metro Ride Kolkata App, the carrier said on Sunday. The application, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems, enables commuters to recharge their smart cards or book QR-coded tickets.

It was launched on the Android platform on March 5, 2022, and on the iOS platform on March 22 last year. "Till January 31, more than 9.89 lakh Android users and more than 53,300 iOS users have downloaded this app," said an official.