Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, February 11

Weather forecast for Tuesday (11.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 30°C and 21°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.31pm

Sunrise: 6.11am

Yesterday’s weather update (10.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 29.4°C (+0.5)

Minimum: 17.4°C(-0.3)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 86%

Minimum: 39%

Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Tuesday (11.2.2025) till 11.10am

Metro services disrupted

Metro services were disrupted for close to an hour on Monday evening after a man jumped in front of a Dakshineswar-bound train at Esplanade station around 8pm. “A power block had to be taken to rescue the man. As a result, truncated services were run between Dakshineswar and Central, and between Maidan and New Garia. Normal services resumed at 8.55pm,” said a Metro official. The man was injured.