Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 23

Weather forecast for Thursday (23.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 27°C and 17°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky
Sunset: 5.19pm
Sunrise: 6.18am
Yesterday’s weather update (22.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 27.4°C (+1.6)
Minimum: 16.2°C(+2.1)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 90%
Minimum: 49%
Till 11.10am, Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (23.1.2025)
East-West Metro
The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of East-West Metro (Green Line) will have 130 services, up from 114, on weekdays starting Thursday, an official said. The services had been curtailed because the Esplanade-Mahakaran stretch on the west-bound (Howrah-bound) tunnel was closed for commercial services to expedite civil engineering work.