Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 23

Weather forecast for Thursday (23.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 27°C and 17°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.19pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (22.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 27.4°C (+1.6)

Minimum: 16.2°C(+2.1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 90%

Minimum: 49%

Till 11.10am, Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (23.1.2025)

East-West Metro

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of East-West Metro (Green Line) will have 130 services, up from 114, on weekdays starting Thursday, an official said. The services had been curtailed because the Esplanade-Mahakaran stretch on the west-bound (Howrah-bound) tunnel was closed for commercial services to expedite civil engineering work.