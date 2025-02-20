Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, February 20

Weather forecast for Thursday (20.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively.

Partly cloudy sky

Sunset: 5.36pm

Sunrise: 6.05am

Yesterday’s weather update (19.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 29.5°C (-0.5)

Minimum: 23.7°C(+5)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 95%

Minimum: 52%

Till 11.20am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (20.2.2025)

Extra buses

The state transport department has decided to run additional buses beginning Thursday to cater to the increased demand at the Howrah terminus following the suspension of the East-West Metro services till Sunday. Commercial services on the East-West Metro (Green Line) will be suspended from February 20 to 23 for the trial of the communication based train control system.

Some of the 46 routes where bus services have been increased include Howrah to New Town, Howrah to Shapoorji, Ultadanga to Ecospace, Ultadanga to Sector V, Howrah to Amta, Howrah to Haridevpur and Ultadanga to Shapoorji. Uber is also launching a new “shuttle route” from Sealdah to New Town starting Thursday. It will be run till March 13.

“The service will provide relief to commuters affected by the temporary suspension of Metro services on the Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V line, while also extending connectivity from Sector V to New Town to ensure seamless last-mile travel,” said a spokesperson