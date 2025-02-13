Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, February 13

Weather forecast for Thursday (13.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 29°C and 22°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.33pm

Sunrise: 6.10am

Yesterday’s weather update (12.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 29.2°C (+0.3)

Minimum: 21.8°C(+4.1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 93%

Minimum: 48%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (13.2.2025)

1pm: Procession along Bankim Chatterjee Street, College Street, Nirmal Chandra Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Wellington, SN Banerjee Road

East-West Metro

Commercial services of East-West Metro (Green Line) will be suspended from Thursday to Sunday (February 13 to 16) for the trial of the automatic signalling system. The second phase of suspension, for the same reason, will last from February 20 to 23. The state transport department will run additional buses connecting Howrah to New Town, Sealdah, Haridevpur, Sapoorji and several other places, said an official. The 16.6km corridor is now functional in two phases, between Sector V and Sealdah (Green Line 1) and between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade (Green Line 2). Both phases will remain shut on these eight days

Road restriction

Movement of goods vehicles will be restricted from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday on several roads on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat, police said. Some of the arteries on the list are Circular Garden Reach Road, Ekbalpore Road, Park Circus connector, Narkeldanga Main Road, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Garden Reach Road, Kidderpore Road and Syed Amir Ali Avenue. Vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oxygen, milk, medicines and food items will not be stopped.