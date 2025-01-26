Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Sunday, January 26

Weather forecast for Sunday (26.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are likely to be around 24°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.21pm

Sunrise: 6.17am

Yesterday’s weather update (25.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 24.7°C (-1.1)

Minimum: 18.5°C(+4.4)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 93%

Minimum: 61%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Sunday (26.1.2025) until 10.30am.

Road closures

Several roads like Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Queensway, Dufferin Road, Outram Road, Government Place West and Goshta Pal Sarani will be shut to traffic till around noon to make way for the Republic Day parade on Red Road, police said. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is presiding over the parade, which has the tri-forces participating along with different units of the state and Kolkata Police. Eleven watch towers have been set up on Red Road for surveillance and a team of close to 300 officers will be deployed on Red Road.