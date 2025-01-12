Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Sunday, January 12

Weather forecast for Sunday (12.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are likely to be around 23°C and 14°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.11pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (11.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 23.2°C (-1.6)

Minimum: 12.3°C(-1.5)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 88%

Minimum: 52%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Sunday (12.1.2025).

● 11am: Peace march from Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, Manicktala Road to Vivekananda Road; Procession from Krishna Chandra Dey Sarani, Block-0 and to move along Krishana Chandra Dey Sarani, Children Park, St. Joseph Mary Road, Rishi Arabindra Bal Mandir, Station Road, New Alipore petrol pump, statue of Swami Vivekananda, Loknath Mandir and Children’s Park

● 3pm: Procession from Satish Mukherjee - Library Road - Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road - Hazra Road - Sarat Bose Road - Rashbehari Avenue - Jatin Bagchi Road - Panditiya Terrace - Lake Road - Rashbehari Avenue - Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road - Manohar Pukur Road