Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Sunday, February 9

Read on to find out more

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 09.02.25, 12:05 PM
Representational image

Representational image File photograph

Weather forecast for Sunday (9.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are likely to be around 27°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.30pm

Sunrise: 6.12am

Yesterday’s weather update (8.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.5°C (-1.8)

Minimum: 22.2°C(-1.3)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 85%

Minimum: 34%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Sunday (9.2.2025) till 11.30am.

