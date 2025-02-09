Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Sunday, February 9
Byline: My Kolkata Web Desk
Weather forecast for Sunday (9.2.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are likely to be around 27°C and 15°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.30pm
Sunrise: 6.12am
Yesterday’s weather update (8.2.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 26.5°C (-1.8)
Minimum: 22.2°C(-1.3)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 85%
Minimum: 34%
Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Sunday (9.2.2025) till 11.30am.