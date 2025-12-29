Kolkata metro to run late night service for New Year’s Eve revellers on Blue Line

Metro Railway will operate additional services on 31 December on the Blue Line for late-night New Year revellers, it said in a statement on Monday.

On New Year’s Eve, eight special services will run on the Blue Line after 9.40pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include four up and four down trains, aimed at easing congestion during peak late-evening travel hours when crowds typically build up across key stretches of the network. The additional services will operate between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram, covering a major north–south corridor used by partygoers, families and late-shift workers alike.

From Dakshineswar towards Shahid Khudiram, extra trains will depart at 9.40pm, 9.52pm, 10.05pm and 10.18pm. In the opposite direction, services from Shahid Khudiram towards Dakshineswar are scheduled at 9.54pm, 10.04pm and 10.17pm. In addition, one special service will run from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum at 10.30pm, offering extra connectivity for passengers heading further north.

All eight special services will come into operation after 9.40pm, while the timing of the first Blue Line service earlier in the day will remain unchanged. Commuters planning their day-long schedules can therefore expect no disruption to regular morning operations.

On the rest of the network, there will be business as usual. Normal Metro services will continue to operate on the Green, Yellow, Purple and Orange lines throughout the day and night.