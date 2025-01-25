Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Saturday, January 25

Weather forecast for Saturday (25.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be around 26°C and 18°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog in the morning
Sunset: 5.20pm
Sunrise: 6.18am
Yesterday’s weather update (24.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 26.5°C (+0.7)
Minimum: 18.2°C(+4.1)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 95%
Minimum: 57%
Till 11am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Saturday (25.1.2025) but KTP posted road restrictions for the Republic Day Parade on Red Road on January 26, 2025.