Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Saturday, January 11

Weather forecast for Saturday (11.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be around 22°C and 13°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.11pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (10.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 22.2°C (-2.5)

Minimum: 13.2ºC (-0.7)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 94%

Minimum: 50%

Till 11.15am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Saturday (11.1.2025)

East-West Metro on Sunday

East-West Metro services between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan (Green Line) will be suspended this Sunday and next (January 12 and 19), the carrier said on Friday. The services will be suspended to conduct an “interlocking test for the communications-based train control (CBTC) system between Sector V and Howrah Maidan”, it said.

The CBTC system needs to be installed in the only unfinished section of the corridor, between Sealdah and Esplanade, said officials. Services between Sector V and Sealdah, the other functional stretch of East-West Metro, don’t run on Sundays.