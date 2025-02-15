Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Saturday, February 15

Weather forecast for Saturday (15.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be around 27°C and 16°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.35pm

Sunrise: 6.08am

Yesterday’s weather update (14.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 27.2°C (+1.7)

Minimum: 17.5°C(-0.2)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 91%

Minimum: 27%

Till 11.05am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Saturday (15.2.2025)

CBSE X, XII exams begin

The CBSE Class X and XII examination begins on Saturday. Both the exams start at 10.30am. Schools have asked examinees to be on campus by 9.30am. Class X students will write the English (communicative) or English (language and literature) paper on Saturday. Class XII exams starts with entrepreneurship. CBSE students have to appear for the exams in another school.

“We have told students to reach the exam centres well in time because this time everything is being recorded on CCTV cameras,” said Anjana Saha, principal, Mahadevi Birla World Academy. The schools are to record the conduct of examination on CCTV cameras and that has to be saved till the publication of the results, a principal said.