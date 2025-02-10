Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Monday, February 10

Weather forecast for Monday (10.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 27°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.31pm

Sunrise: 6.11am

Yesterday’s weather update (9.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 27.2°C (-1.1)

Minimum: 15.1°C(-1.8)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 94%

Minimum: 34%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Monday (10.2.2025) till 11.20am.

Hint of chill in air

The hint of chill persisted in Kolkata on Sunday. The Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The north-westerly winds kept the maximum temperature (27.2 degrees Celsius) just under normal. The Met office has predicted a minimum of 15 degrees on Monday. Fresh moisture incursion is likely to push the Celsius up again from Tuesday, said a Met official.

Metro passengers

Metro Railway carried 18.52 crore passengers between April 1 and January 31 this year, said an official. The number in the same period in 2024 was 16.05 crore.