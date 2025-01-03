Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, January 3

Weather forecast for Friday (3.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 22°C and 13°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.03pm

Sunrise: 6.16am

Yesterday’s weather update (2.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 21.6°C (-3.5)

Minimum: 13.2°C (-1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 95%

Minimum: 58%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Friday (3.1.2025) till 11.20am

7.30am: Procession along Raja SC Mullick Road, Ramgarh and Raja Upanibesh Road

Procession along Raja SC Mullick Road, Ramgarh and Raja Upanibesh Road 11am: Procession along Raja SC Mullick Square, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and SN Banerjee Road

Biomedical waste

The eastern zone bench of the National Green Tribunal on Thursday issued notices to the chief secretary, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), and the health department, asking them to respond within four weeks to a petition filed by environment activist Subhas Datta alleging gross mismanagement of biomedical waste in the state.

Datta’s allegation was based on a CAG report that observed, based on findings from 2013 to 2018, that the pollution control board was intentionally understating and manipulating biomedical waste generation figures to make it appear that the waste was being treated before disposal.

The CAG report said that though improper segregation of biomedical waste was highlighted in its earlier report in 2008, still “serious irregularities were observed by audit” in the state even after a decade