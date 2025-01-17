Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, January 17

Weather forecast for Friday (17.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.15pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (16.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 24.6°C (-1.3)

Minimum: 14.8°C(+0.3)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 96%

Minimum: 49%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Friday (17.1.2025).

12pm: Procession from College Street - Nalin Chandra Street - Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road - SN Banerjee Road - Dorina Crossing