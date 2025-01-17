Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, January 17

Weather forecast for Friday (17.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.15pm
Sunrise: 6.19am
Yesterday’s weather update (16.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 24.6°C (-1.3)
Minimum: 14.8°C(+0.3)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 96%
Minimum: 49%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Friday (17.1.2025).
12pm: Procession from College Street - Nalin Chandra Street - Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road - SN Banerjee Road - Dorina Crossing