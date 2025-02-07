Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, February 7

Weather forecast for Friday (7.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.29pm

Sunrise: 6.13am

Yesterday’s weather update (6.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 30.2°C (+1.9)

Minimum: 22.2°C(+5.3)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 90%

Minimum: 42%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Friday (7.2.2025).

· 12pm: Demonstration on Mayo Road

· 2pm: Car rally from Chetla Central Road to Hazra crossing via Rashbehari Avenue

· 5pm: Procession on Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road