Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, February 7

Weather forecast for Friday (7.2.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.29pm
Sunrise: 6.13am
Yesterday’s weather update (6.2.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 30.2°C (+1.9)
Minimum: 22.2°C(+5.3)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 90%
Minimum: 42%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Friday (7.2.2025).
· 12pm: Demonstration on Mayo Road
· 2pm: Car rally from Chetla Central Road to Hazra crossing via Rashbehari Avenue
· 5pm: Procession on Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road