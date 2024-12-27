Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, December 27

Weather forecast for Friday (27.12.2024)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 27°C and 17°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.01pm

Sunrise: 6.15am

Yesterday’s weather update (26.12.2024)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.6°C (+1)

Minimum: 19.2°C (+4.7)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 89%

Minimum: 43%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Friday (27.12.2024)

12 noon: Procession along Sealdah flyover, AJC Bose Road, Moulali crossing, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina crossing

Procession along Sealdah flyover, AJC Bose Road, Moulali crossing, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina crossing 1.30pm: Procession along Rajabazar crossing, Philips More, Paddapukur, 4 No. Bridge

Procession along Rajabazar crossing, Philips More, Paddapukur, 4 No. Bridge 2pm: Procession along SN Banerjee Road and Hogg Street

Governing bodies

The Bengal higher education department has extended the tenure of the governing bodies at government-aided colleges till June 2025 or till the reconstitution of the bodies at these institutions. An official of the education department said the tenure of the governing bodies, scheduled to expire on December 31, has been extended.