Kolkata set for a week of high humidity, scattered thunderstorms and gradual rise in temperature

Kolkata is unlikely to get a complete break from pre-monsoon weather this week, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light rain and thundershowers at one or two places across the city every day till June 6.

The showers are expected to keep conditions unsettled, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours, but they may not be widespread enough to bring down temperatures significantly. Instead, meteorologists have forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C to 4°C over the next three days, after which conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged.

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The week begins on Sunday, May 31, with a maximum temperature of around 35°C and a minimum of 27°C. Similar conditions are expected on Monday, June 1 (36°C/27°C) and Tuesday, June 2 (37°C/28°C), with brief thundershowers possible.

The mercury is likely to peak around 38°C on Wednesday, June 3, while the minimum temperature may hover near 28°C. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the middle of the week.

On Thursday, June 4, temperatures are expected to remain around 38°C/28°C. Friday, June 5, may see a maximum of 37°C and a minimum of 28°C, while Saturday, June 6, is likely to record similar temperatures.

Despite the daily possibility of rain, Kolkata is not under any major weather warning for the coming week. However, residents can expect high humidity levels and warm nights, making conditions feel more uncomfortable than the actual temperature.

Across south Bengal, light rain and thundershowers are expected in most districts through the week, while north Bengal is likely to witness a wetter spell with more widespread rainfall and the possibility of heavy showers in the hills and adjoining districts towards the latter half of the forecast period.