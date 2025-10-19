Kolkata to see pleasant days and crisp mornings as dry spell continues through the week

Kolkata is set for a stable and mostly dry week ahead as the India Meteorological Department predicts clear skies, mild humidity and gradually cooling nights from Sunday to Saturday.

According to the IMD’s seven-day bulletin, the city will remain rain-free with temperatures hovering around the early 30s, signalling a smooth transition into the post-monsoon season. On Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy skies will accompany a maximum of 33°C and minimums easing from 26°C to 25°C, offering warm afternoons and slightly cooler mornings.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the weather will be largely consistent, with mainly clear skies and stable maximum temperatures of 33°C each day. Minimum temperature will hold at 25°C, making early mornings increasingly pleasant. This mid-week steadiness is typical of late October, when humidity begins to drop and northerly winds begin to arrive.

Friday will see a marginal dip in day temperature to 32°C with partly cloudy skies, while the minimum rises slightly to 26°C. By Saturday, the city will experience the coolest afternoon of the week at 31°C, accompanied by a minimum of 26°C and mild cloudiness. No rainfall is expected in Kolkata, and IMD has issued no warnings or alerts for the city or its neighbouring districts.

Nearby areas will follow similar patterns. Salt Lake begins hotter at 35°C on Sunday before cooling to 32°C by Saturday. Dumdum mirrors this trend, peaking at 34°C mid-week and dipping later, while Howrah stays steady around 33°C throughout. With skies remaining clear and temperatures gradually easing, Kolkata is stepping into classic autumn conditions marked by sunny days, comfortable mornings and the first hints of winter ahead.