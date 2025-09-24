Maharaja Manindra Chandra College students celebrate Puja with 250 Purulia village kids

For 250 children and women in Rajnowagarh, a village in Kenda, Purulia, Durga Puja celebrations began early this year as teachers, students and alumni of Kolkata’s Maharaja Manindra Chandra College paid a visit to them for the 15th year of ‘Puja Parikrama’.

Every year, they use their Puja savings to buy new clothes, saris for villagers during the festive season.

On September 23, a team of students representing Shyambazar college’s Journalism Department handed out new clothes and saris purchased from their contributions, with additional support from faculty members of other departments. The day was packed with activities. Children sang and danced in their own language, there were poetry recitations, and everyone shared a hearty meal.

One of the highlights of the day was the installation of a handcrafted Durga idol sculpted by the students themselves. A tree plantation drive was also organised as part of the programme.

“We take the initiative to make Durga Puja special for the children whose parents cannot afford new clothes. The students save money from their personal Puja budget and organise this,” said Biswajit Das, head of the department, who was present with the team.