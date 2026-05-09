Rain and thunderstorms set to keep Kolkata cool through the coming week

Kolkata is set for a rainy week ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thunderstorms in the city over the next seven days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in the city till May 16, bringing relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity.

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The weather office has issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for Kolkata and adjoining districts for Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50kmph are likely at one or two places in Kolkata, Howrah and several south Bengal districts till May 11.

The Met office said an upper air cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal along with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is driving the weather activity across the state.

On Saturday, light to moderate rain and thundershowers were reported in several districts of south Bengal. Gusty winds exceeding 40kmph were recorded in parts of East and West Midnapore, Howrah and South 24 Parganas.

While rainfall activity is expected to continue through the week, the intensity may reduce after the first three days with isolated light rain likely over Kolkata from May 12 onwards. The Met office has also forecast no major change in day temperatures over the next two days, followed by a gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius later in the week.