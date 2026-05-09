Mother’s Day in Kolkata: A day-long itinerary with food, walks and memories

There is always something special about Kolkata that understands quiet love — the kind that doesn’t always demand grand gestures, but slowly slips around our shoulder like a comforting hug and watches over us — just like our mothers.

This Mother’s Day, think of gifting your lady love not something wrapped in colourful paper, but an entire day in this city, ticking off ‘your kinda’ activity list— that will not only bring a big smile to her face, but also offer her some unforgettable memories.

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Start the morning with a hearty breakfast

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No matter how much your mother insists on settling for piping-hot luchis and cholar dal (though the idea seems great) — take her out for breakfast and order her favourites. Talk about things you never get time for. Ask her about her childhood, and you will be treated to so many new stories.

My Kolkata recommends: Flurys, 8th Day Cafe, Banana Leaf, Ah Leung

Late morning walks

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After a hearty breakfast, take your mother on a slow walk amidst the greens — the sprawling lawns of Victoria Memorial or the shady lanes near Dhakuria Lake. But do not rush — let her set the pace.

Engage yourself in little joys as the afternoon settles

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No Kolkata day is complete without a bit of shopping. Head to Gariahat Market or New Market. Let her browse saros, feel fabrics, and bargain (of course!), and maybe pick something for herself — or for you. This isn’t about buying expensive things. It’s about watching her light up over small finds, the way she always did for you.

It's time for lunch, but keep the meal close to home

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Take her for a proper traditional lunch at a Bengali restaurant. Order a spread — shorshe maachh, chingri, bhaat, mishti — the works. Watch her enjoy the familiar flavours. Food has a way of saying things we often don’t.

My Kolkata recommends: Amar Khamar Lunch Room, Bhojohori Manna, Oh! Calcutta, Aaheli Restaurant, Saptapadi

The second phase of celebration begins post-lunch

After a relaxed lunch, turn the afternoon into a string of shared experiences across Kolkata — sign up for a fun pottery or painting session where you can create something together, head to Prinsep Ghat for a breezy riverside walk and a short boat ride on the Hooghly, and if she’s in the mood for culture, catch a play, live music or movie — keeping the day active, meaningful, and filled with moments you’ll both hold onto.

Have you bought a gift for her?

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As you head back home after the day’s adventure, surprise her with the gift you’ve been hiding — a handmade card, a box of her favourite chocolates, or a small crochet decor piece; nothing flashy, just something thoughtful that feels like her.

Wrap up with dessert and an old Bengali film

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Wrap up with dessert — maybe cake, maybe mishti, and play your mother’s favourite Uttam Kumar film on YouTube. And before the day ends, give her a handwritten note. After all the movement, this is where everything settles.