Kolkata power outages surge as CESC struggles amid heavy rains and waterlogging

Power outage accompanied the heavy rainfall that hit Kolkata in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Though the rain stopped for some time after the relentless pounding, power supply remained affected in large parts of the city.

The intensity of rainfall, coupled with waterlogging, has already claimed seven lives due to electrocution, highlighting the dangers of severe weather with electricity disruption.

Prolonged power cuts were reported from several areas across the city, though the south and the eastern part of the city were the worst hit by the rains.

Residents of Behala Buroshibtala, Baghajatin, Paschim Putiari Kudghat, Behala Barickpara, Kidderpore DH Road, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Pathak Para Road complained of power disruption since 4am, Netajinagar since 6.30am. Other areas like Naktala Tollygunge, Ranikuthi, Garfa, College Street, and Park Circus were hit by power outages later on Tuesday.

Residents voiced frustration over the outages.

Sonali Bose, an IT professional from Ranikuthi, said, “This is worse than the Amphan Cyclone… it is really bad. No power since 5.30am. I have an ailing patient at home who needs clinical attention with medical equipment that runs on electricity.”

Sagorika Putatunda, a resident of Behala Barickpara, added, “Struggling in this situation…made calls to CESC since morning but the situation is very poor if there are infants at home.”

The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) acknowledged the disruption in a post on its X page:

“We are facing inclement weather conditions leading to severe water logging in many areas. If you or anyone you know is facing any supply issue, please raise your concern immediately through WhatsApp (7439001912) or download our Mobile App (CESCAPPS) for single click docketing. Do not wait for any queue at our Call Center.”

Consumers also received personalised notifications:

“Dear Consumer, Power supply may have been disturbed due to a local network issue. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. We are trying our best to normalise at the earliest - CESC Ltd.”

Attempts by The Telegraph Online to reach the contact numbers listed by CESC went unanswered.

In such situations, power is often switched off as a precautionary measure to prevent electrocution.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several areas of the city, forecasting fresh rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The situation has disrupted not only daily routines but also essential services, with schools announcing last-minute closures and residents struggling to cope with rising water and interrupted electricity.

Visuals from across the city showed submerged roads and parked vehicles, with water entering homes and leaving residents stranded in even waist-deep water in some places.