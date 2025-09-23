Kolkata: 7 dead as record rain floods city, several areas waterlogged

Heavy overnight rainfall paralysed Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead from electrocution and large parts of the city under water.

The deaths were reported from Beniapukur, Behala, Haridevpur, Ballygunge, Mominpore, Netajinagar, and Garfa, according to reports.

The incidents highlighted the severe impact of the deluge days before Durga Puja festival.

Visuals showed major roads turned into rivers, with water entering homes and residential complexes.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reported extreme rainfall in southern and eastern parts of the city. Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rain, followed by Jodhpur Park with 285 mm, Kalighat 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm.

Metro Railway services were severely affected, with waterlogging reported on the Blue Line between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations.

“In order to ensure passengers’ safety, services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning hours. Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations,” a Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said.

Eastern Railway officials said train movement in the Sealdah south section was suspended due to submerged tracks.

Skeleton services were operating in the north and main sections. Partial disruption was also reported at Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations. Train movement in the Circular Railway line has been suspended following waterlogging at Chitpur yard.

Several schools declared a holiday on Tuesday morning as knee-deep water filled streets. Office-goers struggled to reach their destinations with public transport breaking down and major traffic snarls across the city.

Power and internet services collapsed in multiple neighbourhoods, while Durga Puja pandals also reported damage from water seepage.

More rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwestward, bringing more rain to Kolkata and surrounding districts.

Another low-pressure system is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25, the weather office added.

As the city grapples with its heaviest rain in recent years,residents across Kolkata remain on edge, bracing for further downpour.