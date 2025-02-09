Kolkata Police Half Marathon, Tolly equestrian show and more Kolkata news in pictures

The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2025 was flagged off by DG & IGP West Bengal Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma led by example, participating in the 21K event. He also felicitated the winners.￼ Minister of transport Snehasis Chakraborty and secretary of the transport department Saumitra Mohan presided over the closing ceremony. Major general Rajesh A. Moghe, VSM, GOC Bengal Area, and other dignitaries and celebrities were also present at the eventMy Kolkata
Shops in New Market stocked up on an array of chocolates in the run-up to Valentine's Day. Sunday was Chocolate DayMy Kolkata
The Eastern India Equestrian Championship 2025 was held at the Horse Show Arena in Tollygunge Club on Saturday and SundayAmit Datta
Metro authorities organised a stress management camp from February 8 to 12 at Noapara Crew Lobby. Motormen, supervisers, and office staff of the electrical and finance departments participated on SundayPress Release
Students view the rare celestial alignment of the crescent moon with six planets in the evening sky at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge on February 8BITM
Constant burning of garbage at the Baruipur municipal dumping ground emits noxious fumes on the Baruipur-Rana-Beliaghata-Kulpi road, endangering lives of commuters and polluting the environment. January 2025 was the warmest at 1.75°C above the pre-industrial levelPintu Mondal
Actor Vicky Kaushal interacts with the media at Priya cinema on February 7 to promote his upcoming film ‘Chhava’. The period drama releases on February 14Amit Datta
Visitors enjoy performances at 24th Natyamela in Rabindra Sadan. The theatre fest started on February 5 and will continue till February 13Soumyajit Dey
On the first day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), present at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre were renowned industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sanjiv GoenkaSuvendu Das
Former BCCI president and ex-skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly pays floral tributes to legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Frank Worrell on the foundation day of Cricket Association of Bengal. Since 1981, the CAB decided to commemorate its foundation day as ‘Sir Frank Worrell Day’My Kolkata
Students bid adieu to goddess Saraswati at Babughat on February 5Arnab Dutta