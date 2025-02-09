Kolkata Police Half Marathon, Tolly equestrian show and more Kolkata news in pictures

1 11

The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2025 was flagged off by DG & IGP West Bengal Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma led by example, participating in the 21K event. He also felicitated the winners.￼ Minister of transport Snehasis Chakraborty and secretary of the transport department Saumitra Mohan presided over the closing ceremony. Major general Rajesh A. Moghe, VSM, GOC Bengal Area, and other dignitaries and celebrities were also present at the event