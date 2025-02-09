ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Police Half Marathon, Tolly equestrian show and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the week that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 09.02.25, 08:15 PM
The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2025 was flagged off by DG & IGP West Bengal Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma led by example, participating in the 21K event. He also felicitated the winners.￼ Minister of transport Snehasis Chakraborty and secretary of the transport department Saumitra Mohan presided over the closing ceremony. Major general Rajesh A. Moghe, VSM, GOC Bengal Area, and other dignitaries and celebrities were also present at the event
1 11

The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2025 was flagged off by DG & IGP West Bengal Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma led by example, participating in the 21K event. He also felicitated the winners.￼ Minister of transport Snehasis Chakraborty and secretary of the transport department Saumitra Mohan presided over the closing ceremony. Major general Rajesh A. Moghe, VSM, GOC Bengal Area, and other dignitaries and celebrities were also present at the event

My Kolkata
ADVERTISEMENT
Shops in New Market stocked up on an array of chocolates in the run-up to Valentine's Day. Sunday was Chocolate Day
2 11

Shops in New Market stocked up on an array of chocolates in the run-up to Valentine's Day. Sunday was Chocolate Day

My Kolkata
The Eastern India Equestrian Championship 2025 was held at the Horse Show Arena in Tollygunge Club on Saturday and Sunday
3 11

The Eastern India Equestrian Championship 2025 was held at the Horse Show Arena in Tollygunge Club on Saturday and Sunday

Amit Datta
Metro authorities organised a stress management camp from February 8 to 12 at Noapara Crew Lobby. Motormen, supervisers, and office staff of the electrical and finance departments participated on Sunday
4 11

Metro authorities organised a stress management camp from February 8 to 12 at Noapara Crew Lobby. Motormen, supervisers, and office staff of the electrical and finance departments participated on Sunday

Press Release
Students view the rare celestial alignment of the crescent moon with six planets in the evening sky at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge on February 8
5 11

Students view the rare celestial alignment of the crescent moon with six planets in the evening sky at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge on February 8

BITM
Constant burning of garbage at the Baruipur municipal dumping ground emits noxious fumes on the Baruipur-Rana-Beliaghata-Kulpi road, endangering lives of commuters and polluting the environment. January 2025 was the warmest at 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level
6 11

Constant burning of garbage at the Baruipur municipal dumping ground emits noxious fumes on the Baruipur-Rana-Beliaghata-Kulpi road, endangering lives of commuters and polluting the environment. January 2025 was the warmest at 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level

Pintu Mondal
Actor Vicky Kaushal interacts with the media at Priya cinema on February 7 to promote his upcoming film ‘Chhava’. The period drama releases on February 14
7 11

Actor Vicky Kaushal interacts with the media at Priya cinema on February 7 to promote his upcoming film ‘Chhava’. The period drama releases on February 14

Amit Datta
Visitors enjoy performances at 24th Natyamela in Rabindra Sadan. The theatre fest started on February 5 and will continue till February 13
8 11

Visitors enjoy performances at 24th Natyamela in Rabindra Sadan. The theatre fest started on February 5 and will continue till February 13

Soumyajit Dey
On the first day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), present at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre were renowned industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sanjiv Goenka
9 11

On the first day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), present at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre were renowned industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sanjiv Goenka

Suvendu Das
Former BCCI president and ex-skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly pays floral tributes to legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Frank Worrell on the foundation day of Cricket Association of Bengal. Since 1981, the CAB decided to commemorate its foundation day as ‘Sir Frank Worrell Day’
10 11

Former BCCI president and ex-skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly pays floral tributes to legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Frank Worrell on the foundation day of Cricket Association of Bengal. Since 1981, the CAB decided to commemorate its foundation day as ‘Sir Frank Worrell Day’

My Kolkata
Students bid adieu to goddess Saraswati at Babughat on February 5
11 11

Students bid adieu to goddess Saraswati at Babughat on February 5

Arnab Dutta

RELATED TOPICS

Photogallery Of The Week Kolkata Police Half Marathon Safe Drive Save Life Kolkata Police Marathon
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE